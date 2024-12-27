The IDF on Friday confirmed that Captain (res.) Amit Levi, who fell Thursday in battle in Gaza, was killed in a clash with terrorists and not by friendly fire.

"Following an investigation of the circumstances of his death, it is clear that he fell as a result of a clash with terrorists while he led his soldiers in a search of the building, which was used for terrorists' activities and which contained explosives," a statement read.

Levi's family has been informed of the findings.

Levi, 35 years old from Kibbutz Shomria, served as a Squad Commander in the 6551st Patrol Battalion, 551st Brigade. He was killed by terrorists near the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza, during IDF operations in the area.

Levi is survived by his wife and four children.