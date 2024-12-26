Kibbutz Shomria, located in the northern Negev, announced Thursday that Captain Amit Levi fell in battle in Gaza.

Funeral details are yet to be finalized.

"Captain (res.) Amit Levi, aged 35, from Shomria, a Squad Commander in the 6551st Patrol Battalion, 551st Brigade, fell during combat in the central Gaza Strip," the IDF said.

"We embrace Hen and the children Zur, Noa, Yonatan, and Zohar," the kibbutz added.

Kibbutz Shomria lost another of its sons during the October 7th massacre, when Nahal Brigade commander Col. Yonatan Steinberg left to join his soldiers in a battle against terrorists.

Steinberg, 42, was on his way to the scene when he was killed by a terrorist.