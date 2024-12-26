The IDF cleared for publication on Thursday evening that Major Hod Shriebman, aged 27, from Tzofit, a company commander in the Multidimensional Unit (888), fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

His family has been notified.

During the incident in which Major Shriebman fell in the northern Gaza Strip, a soldier in the Multidimensional Unit (888) was severely injured.

In an additional incident, a tank commander in the 9th Battalion, 401st Iron Tracks Brigade, was severely injured during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.