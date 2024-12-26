The official spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) security forces claimed on Wednesday that the security mechanisms succeeded in capturing several wanted terrorists in Jenin.

In a statement to the media, the spokesperson said, "After intelligence was received about the escape of several criminals from the Jenin refugee camp and their fortification in one of the buildings in the village of Silat al-Harithiya, a force from the security apparatuses laid siege to the house and arrested three suspects, one of whom was injured by gunfire during the exchange of fire."

He added, "In this operation, the security forces seized several firearms, hand grenades, ammunition, and materials used for making explosives. Additionally, other suspects were arrested for providing logistical support to the wanted individuals and helping them move from one area to another."

In recent weeks, the PA security forces have begun operations in the Jenin refugee camp in an attempt to regain control of the area, as part of their efforts to prove to the US administration that they can be a responsible party for security in the Gaza Strip after Israel's withdrawal.