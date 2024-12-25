MK Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, on Wednesday morning called on the government to act against the Houthi rebel group in Yemen, following the repeated attacks on central Israel.

"We must not become used to the Houthi threat to Israeli citizens," Liberman wrote. "We must strike them and Iran, dealing a crushing and decisive blow - now!"

Early Wednesday morning, just before 4:30 a.m., sirens sounded in central Israel, the Shfela (Lowlands), and in Judea after a rocket was launched from Yemen.

Residents reported hearing the sound of explosions.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that “a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.”

It added that sirens regarding rocket and missile launches were activated due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that MDA paramedics treated approximately nine people who were injured on their way to a shelter and two people who suffered from anxiety.

Following the sirens, arrivals at Ben Gurion Airport were suspended for about half an hour. One plane that was on its way to land at the airport changed its course to the north.