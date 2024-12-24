Sirens were activated early Tuesday morning in central Israel, the Shfela (Lowlands) and in the Arad area following a launch from Yemen.

Residents reported hearing the sounds of explosions.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago, a projectile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory."

"Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception," the IDF statement added.

Magen David Adom (MDA) stated that its paramedics provided medical treatment to over 20 people who were injured while heading to shelters and to people suffering from anxiety.

Among the victims is a 60-year-old woman who was seriously injured while heading to a shelter in Tel Aviv. MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene transported her, unconscious with a head injury, to Ichilov Hospital in the city.

Footage of the interception:



A member of the Houthi political bureau, Hazam al-Assad, said after the missile launch from Yemen, "We will not stop until the aggression against the residents of Gaza stops."

Early Saturday morning, a missile that was launched from Yemen fell in Jaffa , despite attempts to intercept it inside and outside the atmosphere.

According to an IDF statement, one launch from Yemen was detected, unsuccessful interception attempts were made, and a fall was detected. Several interceptor missiles were launched at the Houthi ballistic missile - and all of them missed.

The impact of the missile caused a crater in a playground between buildings in Jaffa. 16 people were lightly injured by broken glass and evacuated to Wolfson Hospital in Holon and to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. Another 14 people were injured while running to shelter, and seven others suffered shock.