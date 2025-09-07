Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett invited Gadi Eisenkot during a meeting on Sunday to join forces in a large party led by Bennett, Kan News reported.

According to the report, the former Prime Minister conveyed a similar message to the Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman during a meeting two weeks ago.

The report also noted that Bennett wishes to finalize the mergers within the next few weeks or by the end of the month. His approach is to create a large party under his leadership as soon as possible, to show the public an alternative to Netanyahu.

Eisenkot told Bennett that he is not ruling out the idea, but will consider it later. In his view, if parties merge too early, it will serve Netanyahu in a campaign against them. Liberman also told Bennett that it is too early to discuss joining forces, and he will decide on the matter closer to the elections, when they are scheduled.

Earlier in the day, Bennett’s office published a photo of the former Prime Minister and Eisenkot and stated: “The two discussed the war in Gaza and the urgency of returning the hostages, the deterioration of Israel’s international standing, and actions to create a new and better leadership for Israel that will unite the people, strengthen security, and rebuild the country.”