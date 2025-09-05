A poll conducted by the Midgam Institute for Channel 12 News finds that if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 24 seats, while a party led by Naftali Bennett would receive 19 seats.

A new party led by Gadi Eisenkot would win 12 seats, followed by the Democrats with 11, Yisrael Beytenu 11, Shas 8, Yesh Atid 7, United Torah Judaism 7, Otzma Yehudit 7, Hadash-Ta’al 5, Ra’am 5, and the Religious Zionist Party with 4.

According to the poll, Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party would not pass the electoral threshold. The opposition bloc would receive 60 seats, while the coalition bloc would take 50. The Arab parties would maintain their current strength with 10 seats.

In an alternate scenario in which Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman merge their parties, a joint slate led by the former Prime Minister would become the largest in the Knesset with 30 seats.

In this case, Likud would win 25 seats, the Democrats 11, Gadi Eisenkot's party 10, Yesh Atid 8, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Otzma Yehudit 7, Hadash-Ta’al 5, Ra’am 5, and the Religious Zionist Party 4.

Gantz’s party would again fail to cross the electoral threshold. The opposition bloc would drop slightly to 59 seats, while the coalition bloc would rise to 51. The Arab parties would remain unchanged at 10 seats.