Palestinian Arab activist and instigator Ahed Tamimi recently stated that she is against Judaism, not just Zionism, and that she continues to view Jews as terrorists.

In remarks made this past July, Tamimi declared that she is not represented by people who seek peace with Israel and that she does not want peace with Israel.

She also delivered a scathing criticism of the Palestinian Authority, saying it is the greatest obstacle to the “Palestinian national struggle”.

The remarks, posted online by the Watan News Agency, were translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

"Who said that we want peace with the occupiers? I reached a point when I cannot live in peace with these occupiers, even if they would prove that they are better human beings than me. They themselves brought me to this point. I am not going to keep making excuses to this occupier and say that I am against Zionism, not against Judaism,” said Tamimi.

“I am against Judaism, and against anyone who... Just as I am defending my Islam from ISIS, you defend your Judaism from Zionism. I am going to continue to view Jews as terrorists and say that they are terrorists until they defend their religion like I defend my religion.”

"How can I be expected to sit at the table and resolve the [inter-Palestinian] split, with people who to this very day side with their own executioners, people who are mentally ill, stuck in their role as victims?” Tamimi said.

"I support changing the [Palestinian] Authority, I am sad to say. I always ask myself - what is the role of the Palestinian Authority? Does its very existence help the [Palestinian] cause? I am not talking about whether it is acting in a way that is right or wrong. What I am saying is that its very existence has become the greatest obstacle in the way of the Palestinian national and social struggle. I am represented only by the resistance."

In March 2018, Tamimi was convicted of four counts of assaulting an IDF officer and soldier, incitement and interfering with IDF forces, after she was filmed slapping an Israeli soldier during a protest of leftists and Palestinian Arabs in her town of Nabi Saleh. She was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment in practice and fined 5,000 shekels as part of a plea bargain.

In 2023, she was arrested once again over serious online incitement against the IDF and over her calls for the murder of Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.