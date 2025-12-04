MK Ahmad Tibi (Hadash-Ta’al) has urged the Knesset's Arab parties to join together ahead of potential elections, stressing the "need" to block the right-wing parties from forming a government.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Tibi said that Hamas' October 7 attack negatively affected Israeli society and has led to increased emigration from the country.

In the interview, Tibi also claimed that in 2024, some 84,000 people left Israel, including doctors, engineers, and wealthy individuals who he claimed had already begun transferring their money abroad at the start of the judicial reform process.

Tibi said that before October 7, 2023, Israel was “a racist state,” and now, in his words, it is “racist and fascist,” implementing racial discrimination against Palestinians. According to him, not only is Israel’s ruling elite is fascist, but Israeli society as a whole became fascist after the October 7 massacre, voicing calls for revenge, expulsion, and destruction of Palestinian Arabs.

Tibi also claimed to Al Jazeera that a majority in Israeli society support a policy of revenge, allowing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to kill “more than 18,000 children.” He added that after October 7, an unprecedented rift emerged within Israeli society, splitting it into “the State of Judea and the State of Tel Aviv,” but despite the internal divisions, Israeli society unites in the face of an external threat.

Tibi expressed hope that “the nightmare of this government” will end in the next elections, and stressed that the Arab parties must reunite in a joint list to raise voter turnout. According to him, if a unified Arab list wins 15 or 16 seats, it will be possible to block the right-wing bloc from forming a coalition.