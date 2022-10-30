Four young men were injured, one moderately and three lightly, in a ramming attack carried out at two different intersections in the Jordan Valley Sunday afternoon.

The police reported that the terrorist arrived in the Nabi Musa area and ran over one of the young men there. From there he continued to Almog intersection and ran over another civilian.

A policeman and a security guard neutralized the terrorist at the Almog Junction. The suspected terrorist was identified as Barkhat Odeh, a 49-year-old man from the nearby village of Al 'Eizariya near Ma'aleh Adumim.