On Wednesday night, IDF and Israel Prison Service forces, with the direction of the ISA, began a counterterrorism operation in the areas of Far'a and Tubas, alongside an additional counterterrorism operation in the city of Jericho, in the Jordan Valley.

During counterterrorism activity in the area of Tubas, an IDF aircraft struck an armed terrorist cell that operated in the area and was hurling explosives towards the forces.

Among the terrorists that were eliminated is Muhammad Zakaria Zubeidi, a significant terrorist from the Jenin area who took part in a shooting attack in the area of the security fence and terrorist activity against IDF soldiers throughout Judea and Samaria, and the son of Zakaria Zubeidi.

Several other terrorists who were involved in terrorist activity and shooting attacks against security forces were eliminated in the strike.

During the counterterrorism operation in the area of Far'a, an IDF aircraft struck armed terrorists who hurled explosives and shot at the security forces.

In an exchange of fire, Israel Prison Service forces eliminated a terrorist who was armed with an explosive device. Additionally, the forces exposed explosive devices that were planted under the roads and were intended to harm them.

A total of seven terrorists were eliminated in these operations.