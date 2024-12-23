The “leaders of the resistance in the Jenin camp” are intensifying their fight against the Palestinian Authority, which has sent security forces to take control of the area known as the Jenin refugee camp.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the "leaders of the resistance in the Jenin camp" condemned the "brutality" of the Palestinian Authority, which they say is evident in actions such as shooting at residents' homes, turning residents into human shields, seizing homes and turning them into military positions, shooting at ambulances, water reservoirs, and generators, imposing a siege on the camp, firing tear gas at mosques and peaceful protests, breaking into the hospital, failure to remove garbage, and more.

The "resistance leadership" claimed that the security operation conducted by the Palestinian Authority in the Jenin camp serves the interests of the "Zionist enemy," which seeks to disarm Palestinian Arab organizations in order to allow the Israeli military to operate freely in the area.

As such, the "resistance leadership" called for protests across Judea and Samaria against the Palestinian Authority, starting with a general strike on Monday, followed by mass protests on Wednesday after the midday prayer, demanding the withdrawal of Palestinian Arab security forces from the Jenin camp, and on Thursday, a "lights out" campaign in homes in the evening to highlight the lack of electricity in the Jenin camp for the past 20 days.

The statement also noted that "if the Palestinian Authority continues to impose a siege on the Jenin camp, the residents of the West Bank should come to the Jenin camp to lift the siege through peaceful processions."

In recent weeks, PA security forces have begun operations in Jenin in an attempt to restore control to the Palestinian Authority, as part of its efforts to prove to the US administration that it can be a responsible security force in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli withdrawal.