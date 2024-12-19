Forces from the IDF, ISA, and Border Police operated Wednesday night to map the homes of terrorists who took part in the murder of Yehonatan Deutsch in August.

The mapping is the first step in examining the option to demolish the terrorists' homes.

Yehonatan Deutsch, aged 23 from Beit She'an, was murdered in a drive-by shooting attack on the road leading to the village of Rotem in the Jordan Valley.

One week prior to his murder, Yehonatan was released ferom active service in the IDF's elite Maglan Unit, which saw intense combat during the wfirst m onths of the war in Gaza. Yehonatan, who was murdered just weeks before his wedding, had been on the way to his fiancée's hometown of Ofra when he was gunned down.

Deutsch graduated from the Beit She'an Yeshiva High School, was a counselor in the Bnei Akiva youth movement, and volunteered a good deal in his city. He is survived by his parents, four brothers, and one sister.

In addition, a 33-year-old was moderately wounded after being shot at the Mehola Junction. Emergency medical crews tended to the two victims but pronounced the 23-year-old dead a short time later. A MDA helicopter evacuated the moderately wounded victim who was suffering from wounds to his lower extremities.