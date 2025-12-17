Lawyer Sam Issa, representing Ahmed al-Ahmed, an Australian of Syrian origin who bravely confronted the attackers in the Bondi Beach attack, spoke with Kan about his client's condition. Ahmed was shot four times during the attack.

"His condition is serious but stable. He is suffering from pain," Issa said in an interview, "Ahmed was shot four times in his left arm and lost sensation. He is due to undergo several operations, one of them today. Despite the pain, his spirits are good."

According to Issa, al-Ahmed told him, "Despite the pain and despite everything he is going through and the many surgeries he must undergo, he would do it again, because he knows he saved many lives."

Issa described the circumstances of Ahmed's arrival at the scene. "He went to Bondi Beach to have an afternoon coffee. When he arrived he heard music and saw families enjoying themselves. He asked one of the security staff about the event and was told it was Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday. He was given permission to watch, went to buy a coffee, then he heard gunfire, and the drama began."

"He saw one of the attackers, the father, walking with a gun toward a group of Jews and trying to get as close as possible to kill as many as he could. That is the moment Ahmed decided he had to save those people, and he did it, thank God," Issa said.

The lawyer emphasized, "He knew they were Jews. He is simply a human being. He does not care about their religion or nationality. He only wanted to save lives."

Issa said al-Ahmed is now surrounded by love from the community. "A representative of the Jewish community in Australia came to the hospital and thanked him. The Muslim community in Australia is also proud of his bravery - we all want to live in a place without violence."

According to Issa, Ahmed came from Idlib in northern Syria to escape the war. "He came to Australia to live in a country that loves peace. Unfortunately, we have seen violence and hatred, and it is shocking. But Ahmed gives a glimmer of hope, an example that it is possible to live together. We hope Ahmed's actions will advance coexistence, love, and tolerance. He sends his love, his wishes for recovery to the wounded, and his condolences to the families of the murdered. He has only love for the Jewish community in Australia and elsewhere, and he hopes for peace."