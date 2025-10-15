Two 40-year-old men were shot and killed today (Wednesday) on Route 443, near the Mevo Modi'in junction north of Modi'in.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene provided medical treatment to two other approximately 40-year-old casualties in serious condition and evacuated them to Shamir Medical Center in Be'er Ya'akov and Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.

According to initial assessment, the incident is believed to be criminal in nature, part of a dispute between Arab crime families. Police forces were summoned to the scene and opened an investigation into the circumstances. The police commissioner also visited the scene.

Central District police officers succeeded in arresting, at the end of a chase in Modi'in, the motorcycle rider suspected of involvement in the shooting.

MDA paramedic Sa'ar Shai and MDA emergency medical technicians Yosef Asulin and Amit Kapach said, "We received reports of four men hit by gunfire. We arrived in large force and saw two casualties lying on the road unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, with gunshot wounds. We performed medical checks and were forced to pronounce their deaths at the scene. At the same time we provided medical treatment to two additional men who were seriously injured, loaded them into MDA intensive care ambulances and evacuated them to hospitals while in serious condition."