A decision by the Kochav Yair Local Council to prohibit the placement of menorahs by private entities in public places in the town is causing an uproar among the residents.

The decision received fierce criticism, with Minister of Religious Affairs Michael Malchieli stating: "For many generations, the people of Israel have marked the victory of the light over the darkness, and here (Council Head) Mrs. Hakmon-Ben-Harush to darken that light."

In the meantime, the local Chabad House, which would set up a central public menorah every year, announced that it would abide by the decision, despite the disappointment.

"We are aware of many of the residents' disappointment, but we will work totally according to the guidelines," local Chabad emissary Rabbi Dov Greenberg was quoted saying by Chabad Online. "Peace is a very important value to us."

Instead of a central menorah, the Chabad House will hold a Hanukkah event in the local sports complex.

Council Head Hila Hakmon Ben-Harush defended the decision and clarified: "As opposed to what was in the past, Hanukkah events will be run by the council and not private entities."

According to her, three menorahs will be placed in public locations by the local and religious councils. Due to the criticism, a special council session will be held on Sunday to discuss reversing the decision.