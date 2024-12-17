The Regavim Movement on Monday filed a petition with the court demanding immediate enforcement regarding an illegal banquet hall that was constructed at the Al-Khader junction in the Gush Etzion region.

This area was the site of a deadly shooting attack late last week, which claimed the life of 12-year-old Yeshoshua Aharon Tuvia Simcha and injured four others. The Palestinian Arab event hall nearby has been illegally constructed.

The banquet hall was built adjacent to Highway 60, within a zone under a construction prohibition order, and its western section encroaches on an archaeological site.

Last year, the Gush Etzion Regional Council and the Regavim Movement petitioned the Supreme Court demanding the removal of the site, citing concerns for the safety of road users. The court accepted the claims but dismissed the petition after the state committed to demolishing the structure within three months. That deadline passed at the end of July, but no demolition has occurred to date.

In light of the lack of enforcement—and especially following the deadly attack—Regavim has now submitted a pre-petition. The filing states, "You are hereby required to act immediately to fulfill your legal obligation to demolish the structure."

Roi Druker, Regavim's Field Coordinator for Judea and Samaria, said, "The Palestinian Authority is recklessly encircling Jerusalem. The disregard and turning a blind eye to the development and construction of this luxurious event hall are intolerable. When state commitments become a joke, the horrifying consequences are inevitable. Last week’s murderous attack once again proves that negligence and inaction come at a bloody cost—this time, the life of a young child."