Police officers in the Judea region arrested a Palestinian Arab, who is suspect of breaking into homes in Gush Etzion communities. Following a in-depth and complex investigation, an indictment was filed against him for property offenses and weapon theft.



The investigation revealed that the suspect operated systematically. In one incident, disguising himself as a religious Jew, wearing a yarmulka and sandals, he roamed around Elazar during the day and attempted to break into a residential home. When he noticed that the residents were at home, he pretended to be a hiker and asked for water. He then continued to break in to a nearby house, which he found empty, and stole personal belongings and ammunition.



In another incident, he entered Efrat, disguised as a local resident. He broke into a house and stole property. To avoid suspicion, he left the town wearing a wide-brimmed hat and carrying a bag from the Bnei Akiva youth movement.

In another incident, he again entered Efrat, stole a bicycle, and wore a helmet to blend into the surroundings. He then entered a residential house, stole a bag and a safe with a gun, placed them in the bag, and drove towards the exit of the town, where he discarded the bicycle and climbed over the fence.



The last time, the suspect attempted to enter Efrat again, using the same method, but was identified by the security forces. When he realized he had been exposed, he fled and later tried to disguise himself as a local worker. The security forces managed to apprehend him on the spot.