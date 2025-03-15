Following a firebombing towards the town of Har Gilo, special Egoz Unit forces, under the command of the IDF's Etzion Brigade, on Friday night conducted a widescale raid in the Arab village of Kafr al-Walaja.

During the operation, the forces searched suspects' houses, carried out arrests, and issued verbal warnings to additional suspects.

The Etzion Brigade stressed that it has a "zero tolerance" policy towards any attempt to harm residents of the area, and will continue its initiatives to bring anyone involved in such attempts to justice.

The raid is part of the forces' ongoing effort to ensure security for the residents of Gush Etzion and deter and deal immediately with local terror incidents.