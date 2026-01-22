A noticeable decline in the cost of living has been recorded in the Gaza Strip since the end of the fighting, according to testimony from local residents.

Gaza residents told Kan News that prices of basic food items have steadily fallen in recent weeks, a trend attributed to a significant increase in the volume of goods and humanitarian aid entering the territory. Residents described daily reductions in prices compared to the sharp inflation experienced during the height of the war.

The most dramatic change was reported in the price of flour. During the fighting, a kilogram reportedly reached approximately 160 shekels, while it is now selling for around three shekels. Similar declines were noted across staple products, including rice, sugar, cooking oil, meat, poultry, and eggs, all of which are now available at a fraction of their wartime prices.

According to the report, the improved supply situation is linked to the implementation of a new agreement that allows roughly 4,200 trucks to enter Gaza each week. These include convoys operated by the UN and international organizations, alongside commercial shipments by private traders.

Despite the increased availability of goods, residents are facing a severe shortage of cash. Locals reported that since October 7, very little new currency has entered Gaza, leaving much of the existing cash damaged or unusable. As a result, many have shifted to digital wallets, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.

Residents also expressed fatigue with the previous situation and cautious optimism regarding political change, voicing support for the transition to what was described as the second phase of the political-security framework. Some indicated hope for an end to Hamas control, despite uncertainty about future arrangements.

Alongside reconstruction efforts, departures from Gaza have continued. Since the most recent ceasefire, more than 3,000 residents have reportedly left the territory for third countries, with others preparing to depart once the Rafah Crossing reopens.