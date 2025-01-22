The Interior Ministry is planning to change the criteria for receiving arnona (property tax) discounts, in a process which is expected to affect thousands of families in Israel.

Under the new policy, instead of presenting payslips from the past three months, those requesting an arnona discount will need to present their average income for an entire year.

The change is expected to harm Israel's weaker sectors, especially the families of married yeshiva students, since it is seen as ignoring their unique sources of income, which are sometimes based off family support or seasonal income.

"Many of the families rely on irregular sources of income, such as help from their parents or temporary jobs," a kollel (yeshiva for married men) student told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News. "Annual calculations may create a warped picture of their true financial situation, and revoke their crucial arnona discounts."

The Interior Ministry responded: "In 2017, an amendment was made to the policies for arnona discount, under which [municipalities] will transition from calculating average monthly income for eligibility examinations for arnona discounts to the average income from the past 12 months of the previous fiscal year in the sector requesting discounts, so that it properly reflects an employee's income throughout the year, more than calculating the average income of three months."

"In order to allow authorities time to organize to implement this instruction, a temporary order was made, which was extended throughout the years. Now, in light of the passage of time, it is proposed to fully implement the amendment, such that the income will be examined according to the average income from the 12 months of the previous fiscal year, so as to ensure the true eligibility according to the income test. This order was published for public comment until January 26, 2025, and following the examination of notes by the public, we will bring the matter for the Minister's signature."