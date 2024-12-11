Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began the second day of his testimony on Wednesday in the corruption cases against him at the Tel Aviv District Court.

During his testomony, Netanyahu denied accusations that he offered Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch regulatory benefits in exchange for positive coverage on the Walla news website, which Elovitch also owned at the time.

Netanyahu stated that he sought to break up Bezeq's monopoly over Israel's internet infrastructure, which he called "Soviet-like."

“Bezeq had the cables, we needed to open this monopoly and open up this infrastructure to other companies,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that he supported the attempt to pass legislation to break up Bezeq's monopoly and that he "went up against opponents to break the monopoly."

“I was advancing a reform that would do severe damage to Bezeq. This totally contradicts that theory, it collapses, the allegation collapses, it is as clear as day. This agreement never happened and this is the proof,” he said, adding that he gave his "full backing" to then Communications Minister Gilad Erdan's reform legislation and that he never told Erdan to delay this legislation.

Netanyahu opened his remarks at the start of his testimony yesterday with a statement, saying, "I waited eight years for this moment. I tell the truth as I remember it, which is important for justice. I read only a little bit, from what I managed to until now, and it's an ocean of absurdity. I want to talk about it and I want to testify."

"I really want to do this and I hope they won't interrupt me. As was said here, I am also the Prime Minister and I run the country. I lead the State of Israel and the IDF in a war on seven fronts and I believed and still believe that it is possible to do two things at once," he added.

The Prime Minister claimed that "a few days ago, a tectonic event happened here that hasn't happened since the Sykes-Picot Agreement. A reality-changing event that has historic implications, not only for the State of Israel but for all of the superpowers. It is possible to find a balance between the needs of the trial and those of the state. I am running a marathon. I can run with 20 kg on my back or with 10 kg on my back."

He addressed claims that he acts hedonistically. "When I lost the elections, there was no disaster. I went out to a life of freedom that I hadn't known since I entered public life. Suddenly I was free. I could travel anywhere in the world and we did. I took the kids to Disney Land, to Australia. There were trips, moments of leisure, and meals, it was great, just great. If I wanted enjoyment I would have stayed. To a large extent, the public mission called me and I asked myself what to do. I lived a life of luxury, I also made a nice salary for the first time in my life. I thought, "At 50, is that the purpose of your life? That's what you inherited from your father, your grandfather, your brother, and the people of Israel? This is what the citizens of Israel expect from you, you have what to give - so go back to the state. Go back to the coal mine. Drill in the mountain.' It's a great effort.

"Not enjoyment and not hedonism - it's just laughable. But it also causes a great injustice to my wife who carries this burden. My wife sustains attacks, vilification, and character assassination like no other Prime Minister's wife ever did and probably ever will."