On Wednesday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sharply attacked the manner of investigation being conducted in court against him.

According to Netanyahu, the investigation is based on a fixed pattern of questions that have no legal basis, in an ongoing attempt to "create a repetitive narrative,” which he compared to "a mold that is constantly being filled with vegetables or gravel."

During his testimony, Netanyahu claimed that the way the police and the State Attorney's Office have presented the investigative materials "is enough to drive one crazy," and were illogical and distorting reality. "There is no logic in the indictments," he said.

He also addressed the allegations regarding his so-called interference in journalistic content on the Walla website, and emphasized that changing headlines is acceptable, and does not constitute an indication of an improper relationship.

Later in his testimony, Netanyahu harshly criticized the law enforcement system, which he said was spreading false information in a tendentious manner, as part of an orchestrated media campaign against him. He said the police and prosecutor's office were throwing about a "slew of false and one-sided briefings" against him.

Netanyahu also noted that over the years, many claims have been brought against him that turned out to be baseless, and that there is a systematic attempt to exert improper pressure on the judicial system through leaks and misleading of the public.