Yinon Yedidya, the younger brother of Sergeant Omri Cohen, who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip, eulogized his brother at his funeral that was held in Ashdod and attended by hundreds of mourners.

Nobody could hold back the tears as Yinon Yedidya bade farewell to his older brother.

"Everything you taught me in life when I was a child, I will learn and cherish, and do everything you did," he said in tears. "I want to say that when Mashiach comes, come home to hug me," he requested.

Omri, 19, was the eldest of eight siblings, a graduate of the Amit Yagel Yeshiva, who only a few weeks ago completed his training as a combat soldier in Givati.

"I can't stand up, but for you I will. I'm proud of you. Mamu, Mamu, Mamu, that’s what you used to call me," his mother Iris eulogized.

"The last time you came home, you said to me, 'Come on, Mamu, let's go out to a restaurant. Now I want to. I told him we could. He sat and talked to me about his sister, about everyone, about his father. I said to him, ‘Omri, enough, I'm tired.' He replied, 'Mom, if I say enough, what will we do? Someone has to take care of everyone, Mom.'"

Omri fell, together with his friends Staff sergeant Barak Daniel Halpern and First sergeant Ido Zano, on the last day of Givati's military activity in Jabalya.