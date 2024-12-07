The Tikva Forum for families of hostages in Gaza on Saturday evening responded to the release of a video showing hostage Matan Zangauker alive.

In their response, the Tikva Forum called on the Israeli government not to agree to a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal which would leave some of the hostages captive in Gaza, while others were freed.

"We will not be silent, and we will not rest, until all of our sons come home - those who are alive and those who are not alive," the Forum stated.

The families harshly criticized the proposed deal, which would be carried out in stages separated by weeks or even months: "The proposed deal leaves behind those who appear in the video clips. How can we agree to this? How can we decide who is worthy of life and who should remain behind in hell?"

"We must not differentiate between the hostages' blood! And anyone who is not included in the first deal - it's likely he will remain behind. Our silence will be accompanied by their screams."

Turning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the decision-making echelon, the families added: "Do not turn us into a nation that gives up on its children. Every hostage is an entire world. A partial deal is a moral embarrassment which will stain us for generations to come."

"Whoever agrees to a partial deal will bear the responsibility for abandoning the hostages, and his conscious will forever haunt him," they warned.