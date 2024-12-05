Israel has presented Hamas with an updated proposal for a deal to release some of the remaining 100 hostages and initiate a ceasefire in Gaza, two Israeli officials told Axios on Wednesday.

Israeli officials hope that the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the ceasefire that was achieved in Lebanon, and pressure from US President-elect Trump could create an opportunity to revive negotiations that have been stalled for three months.

While the new proposal is not substantially different from the framework discussed in August—which ultimately fell through—the focus now is on implementing the initial phase of that deal with some adjustments, the officials said.

They also noted that Hamas has shown increased flexibility toward implementing a partial agreement.

The updated framework was finalized during a meeting on Sunday convened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which included senior ministers and the heads of Israel's security services.

Key elements of the proposal were shared with senior Egyptian intelligence officials, who, in turn, relayed the terms to Hamas representatives during talks in Cairo on Monday and Tuesday.

According to Israeli officials, Egypt now serves as the primary mediator in these negotiations, though Qatar remains involved, albeit in a reduced role.

The principles of the updated framework mirror those of previous discussions, with some modifications to allow room for maneuvering and further negotiations, according to Axios.

The proposal includes a potential ceasefire lasting between 42 and 60 days—similar to the 42-day ceasefire outlined in the earlier framework. Additionally, Israel has proposed the release of all surviving female hostages, all men over the age of 50, and hostages in critical medical condition.

Previously, Israel demanded the release of 33 hostages falling into these categories but is now prepared to accept a smaller number, citing assessments that some of these individuals may no longer be alive. In exchange, Israel remains open to releasing hundreds of Palestinian Arab prisoners, including those serving life sentences for murdering Israelis.

One of Trump's advisers told Axios that Trump supports a deal if it meets Israel's terms, emphasizing the urgency of an agreement.

"The lives of the hostages are in danger," the adviser stated. "Trump wants such a deal to be implemented as soon as possible and without delay before January 20."

Israeli officials noted that Hamas' stance on the updated proposal remains uncertain.

Earlier on Wednesday, Reuters reported that Qatar has resumed its role as a key mediator in negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release deal.

Meanwhile, according to the report, Steve Witkoff , the incoming Middle East envoy for US President-elect Donald Trump, has initiated diplomatic efforts to broker a Gaza ceasefire and secure a hostage release agreement.

Witkoff met with the prime ministers of both Qatar and Israel as part of these efforts, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

The meetings took place during Witkoff's visits to Qatar and Israel in late November, the source added.

During the previous rounds of talks, the United States had been pushing an outline for a ceasefire and hostage release deal that President Joe Biden first laid out in May, but Hamas rejected that proposal and every other proposal that has been presented to it.

Last week, Hamas put out an official statement , saying that it is interested in a deal to end the war which began after it launched an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

However, in that statement, Hamas again insisted that any agreement must include an end to the war and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.