The United Nations General Assembly convened this week for an emergency session on Israel at the initiative of Arab countries.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon spoke at the session and presented a Palestinian Authority (PA) textbook that glorified murderous terrorists as a solution for the future of the Palestinian Arab people.

"This textbook was published by the Palestinian Authority," Danon told the General Assembly. "This textbook was distributed to schools funded and supported by the UN and its member states."

"You, the members of the UN, the 'righteous nations' pointing critical fingers at Israel, paid for this propaganda," he accused. He then opened the textbook and read from a passage on Dalal Mughrabi, the terrorist who commanded the force that carried out the 1978 Coastal Road Massacre in which 38 Israeli civilians, including 13 children, were murdered.

"Dalal Mughrabi, a name etched in glory, led with an unmatched bravery," Danon read from the textbook. "In her footsteps, this textbook teaches the children to aspire to, and I quote, 'terrorism and martyrdom.' Ten-year-old Palestinian children are being told that the path to greatness lies in murder, that death is preferable to life, and that slaughtering innocent civilians is the source of national pride."

He pointed out that a mass-murdering terrorist like Mughrabi is held up as "a national hero" in textbooks funded by the UN. "This is not education, it is indoctrination," he said.

"When the Palestinian Authority receives support from UN member states, it receives legitimacy to continue educating the younger generation about glorifying terrorists and murdering innocent people. You are backing the authority of terror," Danon said.

Ambassador Danon commented on the resolutions passed this week in the General Assembly: "Of all the resolutions you passed here this week, not one of them condemn Hamas or the October 7th massacres. You did not once refer to the 100 hostages who are being held captive by Hamas in inhumane conditions. Shame on you."*