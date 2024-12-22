The defense establishment is considering issuing a travel warning for Egypt ahead of the Hanukkah holiday due to alerts and concerns of attempts by Iran to harm Israelis, Kan News reported.

At the same time, a message was sent to Egypt calling on it to beef up security.

Two, the Israeli National Security Council (NSC) heightened its travel alerts for Armenia and the Maldives. In addition, the travel warning for Brazil was lowered from Level 2 (Potential Threat) to Level 1 (No Threat Level), except for the Triple Frontier area (the Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay tri-border region).

The alert level for Armenia travel was elevated from Level 2 (Potential Threat) to Level 3 (Moderate Threat Level), as a result of the heightened terrorist threat against Israelis/Jews in the country. In addition, the threat level in the Maldives was elevated from 2 to 3 given the presence of terror sympathizers in the islands and increased hostility towards Israelis and Jews.

Recently, the travel alert level in Thailand, a popular destination for Israeli tourists during the winter, was also elevated. The council wrote: "Current intelligence indicates that the terrorists responsible for the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in Dubai on November 21st, Have been planning further terrorist activity."