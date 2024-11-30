Israel's National Security Council (NSC) on Saturday issued a travel warning for Thailand, warning Israelis against traveling to the area and urging those already in Thailand to take additional precautions.

In a statement, the NSC clarified that "all security organizations relevant to the Southeast Asia arena, and especially Thailand, assess that current intelligence indicates that the terrorists responsible for the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in Dubai on November 21st, have been planning further terrorist activity."

Given the increased threat, the NSC recommends that all Israelis currently in Southeast Asia make sure to follow these guidelines:

1. Avoid places identified with Israel/Jews;

2. Remain extra alert in public places (including restaurants, hotels, bars, etc.)

3. Conceal anything that could identify you as Israeli;

4. Be cooperative with local security forces, follow their instructions, inform the local police immediately if you have experienced or witnessed terrorist activity, and then notify the NSC’s travel alert hotline, at +972-2-666-7444.

5. Avoid posting travel details and photos on social media, before and during the visit, including in groups focused on overseas travel.

6. As a general rule, we recommend making your social media profiles private and avoid sharing.

7. Avoid sharing any details that indicate to your service in the security forces, on social media and in conversations with strangers.

The travel warning is a mixed Level 2 and Level 4 warning, with the Level 4 threat concentrated in southern Thailand and the Level 2 warning applying to the rest of the country.