The Supreme Court on Wednesday evening rejected a petition that sought to declare Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unfit to serve in his role as Prime Minister during his testimony in his corruption trial.

The petition was dismissed without hearings, and the court ruled that there was no basis for its intervention in the matter. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara also called for the petition to be rejected.

Earlier, Netanyahu approached the court administration with a request to reduce his testimony in his trial from three times a week to twice a week. He also requested not to testify on consecutive days and to start his testimony one hour later than originally scheduled.

In his request, Netanyahu noted that his schedule is packed with security-related meetings and communications with international figures. The Prime Minister also requested to speak with the judges behind closed doors at the beginning of his testimony.

On Tuesday, the judges of the Jerusalem District Court ruled that Netanyahu's testimony would begin next Tuesday, at 9:00 a.m., at the Tel Aviv District Court.

The decision to move the location from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv was made following a recommendation from security officials.

At the start of November, Netanyahu’s defense team filed a request with the Jerusalem District Court to postpone his testimony in his corruption trials by two and a half months.

At the time, Netanyahu was scheduled to deliver his testimony beginning on December 2, meaning his request to delay the proceedings was only partially accepted, with the judges agreeing to postpone his testimony by only eight days.