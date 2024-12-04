The bodies of Jordanian terrorists who carried out a terror attack near the Dead Sea two months ago were returned to Jordan on Tuesday night.

In the shooting attack, near the town of Neot Hakikar south of the Dead Sea, two terrorists opened fire at IDF forces after infiltrating Israel wearing military clothing.

The terrorists moderately injured an IDF reservist, and an additional IDF soldier suffered light injuries during the exchange of fire.

A military source said that the terrorists where equipped with cutters, which they used to cut the border fence, as well as with Glock pistols, binoculars, a map, and an Arabic-Hebrew dictionary.

The IDF confirmed: "Following the directive of the political echelon, the bodies of the two terrorists who infiltrated into Israel from Jordan and conducted a shooting attack toward IDF troops south to the Dead Sea on October 18th, 2024, were returned to Jordan overnight."