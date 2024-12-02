Attorney Itzik Bonzel, father of Staff Sergeant Amit Bonzel who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip, on Sunday filed a complaint with the Israel Police against former IDF Chief of Staff and Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon.

The complaint was filed in response to Ya'alon's statements alleging that IDF soldiers are committing "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza, effectively accusing them of genocide.

Ya'alon made the initial claim in an interview with Democrat TV and reiterated this claim in interviews he gave on Sunday morning. Despite attempts by the interviewers to challenge his stance and steer him away from these harsh accusations against IDF soldiers, Ya'alon did not retract his statements.

Bonzel responded by saying, "Ya'alon's hatred for Netanyahu has driven him mad, but that's his problem. Our problem is that his words amount to incitement and harm to state security."

He stressed that Arab television networks have already used Ya'alon's statements to attack Israel, presenting his remarks as "proof" of genocide by the IDF in Gaza.

"Ya'alon's statements endanger our heroic soldiers, constitute incitement against the state, and directly harm national security," said the bereaved father.

He further noted that in recent times, investigations and arrests have been carried out against right-wing activists, and he expects the police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) to prove to the public that enforcement is not selective.

"I expect the Israel Police and the Shin Bet to show the people of Israel that there is no intention to target only right-wing activists, but also to arrest and interrogate individuals like Ya'alon, [Ehud] Barak, and others," Bonzel said. "Ultimately, an indictment should be filed against Ya'alon for incitement and harming state security. This is an opportunity for the police to prove that enforcement is not selective."

Bonzel concluded by calling on the Israel Police to immediately summon Ya'alon for questioning and to keep him in custody until the end of legal proceedings. "We will no longer sit idly by and allow people like him to trample on the honor of our heroic IDF soldiers," he stressed.