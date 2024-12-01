Former Chief of General Staff and Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon maintains his criticism of the IDF's operations in Gaza, asserting that soldiers face risks of prosecution at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In an interview, Ya'alon reiterated his claim that "Israel is committing ethnic cleansing in Gaza." He argued that Israeli soldiers are in a precarious situation that could lead to international legal action.

Reaction from political figures was swift, with criticism from Likud MK Amit Halevi and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who defended the IDF's operations as humanitarian and just.

They argue that Israel operates under higher ethical standards than required by international law, and that Ya'alon's statements harm Israel's international reputation.

Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karhi condemned Ya'alon's remarks as an affront to the IDF's moral standing and called for unprecedented measures against him.

Cabinet member and former ISA head Avi Dichter urged Ya'alon to apologize, highlighting that the IDF attempts to prevent civilian harm.