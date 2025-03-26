Defense Minister Israel Katz has announced his decision to prohibit former Defense Minister and Chief of Staff Moshe (Bogie) Ya'alon from participating in events held at Israel Defense Forces (IDF) bases.

This decision follows a formal request submitted by Itzik Bonzel, father of Sergeant Amit, in collaboration with the Im Tirtzu organization. In their letter, the petitioners expressed strong opposition to Ya'alon's participation in military events.

The letter highlighted several unacceeptable statements made by Ya'alon, including allegations that IDF soldiers were engaged in ethnic cleansing in Gaza, his characterization of the war as "useless," and remarks implying that he hoped "Israel would not send soldiers to murder infants in Gaza."

Additionally, the petitioners cited another statement attributed to Ya'alon: "If those responsible for the law have enacted illegal laws, it is our duty not to comply." They further criticized the decision to invite him to speak at a military event, arguing that his statements had been widely quoted by Israel's adversaries and had contributed to antisemitic sentiment.

The petitioners urged the Minister of Defense to prevent Ya'alon from attending the military event, emphasizing that the facility in question is a government-owned military installation under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Defense, rather than a private venue.

In response to these concerns, Minister Katz has decided to grant the request and prohibit Ya'alon from participating in official events held at IDF bases.