Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he is suing former minister Moshe Ya'alon over Ya'alon's claim that he received money from Qatar.

"Nothing will stop me from continuing to make the right decisions for the security of our country. Not the fake campaign, the scandals that are constantly on the news. The people are yawning because they know that everything is fake and the number of cases being filed is not keeping up with the number of cases being opened," Netanyahu said in a video he posted.

He added, "I have decided not to remain silent any longer. Today I sued 'Bogie' Ya'alon for the despicable lie he spread as if I received something from Qatar. I will tell you: I received nothing from Qatar, but I will receive from Bogie, and this is just the beginning."

"Nothing will deter me, not even this campaign of blackmail with threats against me and my family, it will not stop me," he concluded.