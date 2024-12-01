Egypt is attempting to advance a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas, similar to the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Egypt has proposed creating a committee of brokers and regional guarantors, whose job it would be to supervise the implementation of the understandings reached during the proposed sixty-day transition stage.

According to the agreement, Israel will be able to supervise the Rafah Crossing by means of security cameras, which will film the operations there during all stages of the deal, in exchange for Israel agreeing to allow large quantities of merchandise through the Crossing.

It was also reported that Israel and Egypt are in disagreement over the security arrangements near the border area, due to the Egyptian military's opposition to the unilateral steps taken by Israel along the Philadelphi Corridor, and especially the placement of supervision and cameras which capture Egyptian as well as Gaza territory.

Hamas has expressed willingness to show greater flexibility than in the past negotiations for a deal, and now agrees not to rule Gaza, have a presence near Rafah or influence its operations, during the transition period outlined in the proposal.

In addition, Hamas no longer conditions the IDF withdrawal from all of Gaza or from the Philadelphi Corridor in the first stage of the deal.

During the first stage, Hamas will be required to pass Israel a full list of the living hostages it and the other terror groups hold, and there will be a prisoner swap in which Israel will release convicted terrorists in exchange for its civilians and soldiers. In addition, 250 truckloads of humanitarian aid - over half of which is taken directly by Hamas - will enter Gaza each day through the Rafah Crossing.