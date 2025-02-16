Reports indicate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet approved the entry of mobile homes and heavy equipment into the Gaza Strip, despite the ceasefire agreement seemingly allowing for it.

According to Kan, Netanyahu withheld approval during recent security consultations. A political official stated that the issue would be discussed further in the coming days, emphasizing that Israel is coordinating closely with the United States on the matter.

Though the full text hasn't been released, reports suggest the ceasefire and hostage release agreement permits the import of supplies and equipment to construct at least 60,000 temporary living facilities in Gaza.

Images from last week showed mobile homes and earthmoving equipment waiting at the Rafah Border Crossing from Egypt. Hamas previously protested Israel's alleged obstruction of this equipment, claiming discussions to revive the stalled ceasefire-hostage deal included these specific items. Hamas released three hostages yesterday.

Netanyahu's apparent reluctance to allow the equipment into Gaza is connected to his desire to extend the initial 42-day phase of the hostage deal (ending March 1). He reportedly wants to secure the release of more hostages within this first phase, particularly those known to be in poor health.

Netanyahu has reportedly instructed Israeli negotiators, backed by US support, to persuade Qatari and Egyptian mediators that extending phase one would benefit Hamas by prolonging the ceasefire.

Critically, Netanyahu has reportedly refused to authorize Israeli negotiators to engage in discussions regarding the agreement's second phase, which involves the release of remaining hostages in exchange for a permanent end to the war.