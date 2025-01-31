The Rafah Crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. will open for the first time during the ceasefire today (Friday), Kan News reported. The crossing was originally supposed to open this coming Sunday under the ceasefire agreement, but it was moved up two days and rescheduled to take place before the release of several hostages tomorrow.

The crossing will be operated by a European security delegation that will be responsible for the crossing, as well as by Palestinian Arabs from Gaza who are not affiliated with Hamas.

The Gazans who will operate the crossing have received permission from Israel to do so. Starting today, according to the agreement, Hamas terrorists who were injured during the war will be able to leave the crossing for medical treatment abroad and will also be allowed to return to the Strip after their treatment.

Egypt closed the Rafah Crossing after Israel seized control of the Gazan side of the crossing.

Mossad chief David Barnea and ISA chief Ronen Bar met this week in Cairo with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Mahmoud Rashad.

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, the meeting focused on security arrangements for the Gazan side of the Philadelphi Corridor, which runs parallel to the Gaza-Egypt border, and the Rafah Crossing itself. A source told the newspaper that an agreement had been reached to allow the Palestinian Authority to manage the Rafah Crossing, under international supervision from the United Nations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied the report.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halei commented on the opening of the Rafah Crossing this week and said, "The Gazans can exit through the Rafah Crossing into Eygpt, but only one way and they can not return to Gaza. The ISA, using cameras, will closely monitor those who cross the Rafah Crossing into Egypt."

In the past, a Hamas source said that the terror group does not oppose the idea of the Rafah Crossing being run by the Palestinian Authority, and that Hamas' opinion is in line with Egypt's position that the Crossing must be "Palestinian" and Egyptian, without Israeli involvement.