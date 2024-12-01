A drive to remember fallen soldiers was recently launched, aiming to gather mass public support for grieving families. An organizer shared, “Hundreds of families across Israel and the Jewish world were ripped apart, and all of them desperately want the public to keep the fallen soldiers’ memories alive.''

The main goal is to help grieving wives reach financial stability, with 84 women on the list to receive help. Tragically, many of the wives of fallen soldiers are struggling financially. These brave women have admitted that they had no way to get through the month after being forced to cut back on their working hours.

DONATE IN MEMORY OF A FALLEN SOLDIER

“It’s been months since my husband was killed, and we feel his absence every day, but nothing is harder than managing our finances alone. I have to count every shekel and can’t treat my kids because it’s out of our budget. This movement to honor my husband's legacy means so much to me - emotionally and financially,” one stated.

Donations are needed to give every woman the funds she needs for household expenses, including bills, groceries, and rent. Readers can memorialize a fallen soldier by donating to their wife's fund on the crowdfunding page.

DONATE IN MEMORY OF A FALLEN SOLDIER