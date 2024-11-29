The IDF on Friday afternoon identified terrorist activity and movement of a Hezbollah portable rocket launcher in southern Lebanon.

The threat was thwarted in an IAF strike, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

“The IDF is deployed in southern Lebanon and will actively enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement,” it added.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect on Wednesday morning at 4:00 a.m., but Hezbollah has violated it several times already.

The IDF announced on Thursday that it was updating its rules of engagement on the Lebanese border to prevent Lebanese civilians and Hezbollah terrorists from crossing to the south side of the Litani River.

As part of the efforts to maintain its operational achievements, the IDF stressed that any attempt by armed terrorists or terrorists disguised as civilians to approach the border would be met with aggressive actions.

According to the new ceasefire agreement, the Lebanese Armed Forces are expected to deploy a larger number of forces on the border, in coordination with UNIFIL and under the supervision of the international community led by the US.

"We retain full freedom of operation - even at locations where there are no ground forces," the IDF stated.

