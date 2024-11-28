The IDF announced on Thursday that it was updating its rules of engagement on the Lebanese border to prevent Lebanese civilians and Hezbollah operatives from crossing to the south side of the Litani River. As part of the efforts to maintain its operational achievements, the IDF stressed that any attempt by armed terrorists or terrorists disguised as civilians to approach the border would be met with aggressive actions.

According to the IDF's announcement, "Hezbollah operatives and armed terrorists will be eliminated, and the forces will operate aggressively to prevent the presence of Hezbollah on the border." In addition, the IDF will continue to conduct proactive strikes, from the air and ground, to keep the area clear of threats.

The IDF noted that Hezbollah has been pushed back substantially to the north due to the military actions, but the need to continue striking the smuggling networks between Syria and Lebanon and to prevent Hezbollah from rearming is being considered. At the same time, a program is being created to strengthen the border, including the construction of new military installations, the fortification of security barriers, and the upgrade of intelligence gathering and alert systems.

According to the new ceasefire agreement, the Lebanese Armed Forces are expected to deploy a larger number of forces on the border, in coordination with UNIFIL and under the supervision of the international community led by the US. "We retain full freedom of operation - even at locations where there are no ground forces," the IDF stated.

The IDF noted that the central challenge would be transferring control of the border to the LAF. However, it stressed that the freedom of operation would be retained at all times, even after the transfer is complete.