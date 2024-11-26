Rep. Mike Waltz, Congressman from FL, posted on his X account, "Everyone is coming to the table because of President Trump."

"This," he added, is because, "his resounding victory sent a clear message to the rest of the world that chaos won’t be tolerated. I’m glad to see concrete steps towards de-escalation in the Middle East."

"But, Waltz emphasized, "let’s be clear: The Iran Regime is the root cause of the chaos & terror that has been unleashed across the region. We will not tolerate the status quo of their support for terrorism."