The Israel Air Force struck the rocket launcher that was used to fire 20 rockets at Nahariya this morning.

"Today (Monday) at 08:35, approximately 20 projectiles were fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon toward the area of Nahariya in northern Israel. The IAF then struck the launcher used to fire the projectiles from the area of Bazouriye in southern Lebanon," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated.

Additionally, over the past hours, the IAF conducted intelligence-based strikes on command centers of Hezbollah's coast-to-sea missiles unit, communication units, and two additional Hezbollah military command centers in the Dahieh area, a key Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut.

‏"Hezbollah deliberately embedded its command centers within civilian areas, using the Lebanese civilian population as a human shield," the IDF stated.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including ‏collecting prior intelligence, leveraging aerial surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the civilian population in the area.

‏"These strikes are a part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to dismantle Hezbollah's military capabilities. The IDF will continue to operate to degrade Hezbollah's ability to carry out attacks against Israel," the military said.