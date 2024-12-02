The Hezbollah terrorist organization fired two rockets at northern Israel on Monday afternoon in the first such rocket attack since the ceasefire agreement went into effect on Wednesday morning.

The rockets were apparently fired at IDF positions in the Mount Dov area. There were no casualties. The rockets landed in open areas.

The IDF stated, "A short while ago, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched two projectiles toward the area of Har Dov. The projectiles fell in open areas. No injuries are reported."

Defense Minister Israel Katz said following the rokcte attack, "We promised to act against any violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah - and that is exactly what we will do. Hezbollah's firing at the IDF post on Mount Dov will be met with a severe response. What was will not be."

Finance Minister and Cabinet member Bezalel Smotrich also said, "Hezbollah made a serious mistake and its violation and firing on Mount Dov and must deal it a powerful blow, one that will make it understand very well that the equation has changed and what was in the past will not be again. The era of containment is over."

MK Zvi Sukkot said, "Our hour of testing. No violation of the ceasefire must be tolerated. It does not matter that there are no casualties from the firing carried out by the terrorist organization Hezbollah. We must respond in a way that they will not forget."

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman said, "Enough with the 'conceptzia'. Only when the Israeli government understands that agreements are not made with terrorists - only then will the State of Israel be able to restore deterrence and security to the citizens of the state. We must not wait for it to cost us blood."

National Unity Chairman MK Benny Gantz said, "A time of testing - if we do not respond forcefully against the State of Lebanon, we will return to the era of tit for tat."

Democrats Chairman Yair Golan responded: "The first response is a transformative response, the IDF must respond severely to Hezbollah's provocation. If we are negligent now, the results will be disastrous in the long term. Iran and Hezbollah must understand one simple thing: Israel does not intend to compromise on the security of its citizens again."

Earlier today, Lebanon accused the IDF of violating the ceasefire because soldiers who remained in Lebanon were operating in various areas against Hezbollah, including destroying buildings and attacking armed terrorists.

Lebanon reported more than 50 alleged violations by Israel.