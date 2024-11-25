Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, says that the Basij forces, a militia of paramilitary volunteers subordinate to the Revolutionary Guards, are convinced that one day they will be able to destroy the Zionist regime.

Speaking on the occasion of Basij Day, Khamenei said that Israel had not achieved victory in Gaza and Lebanon, because bombing homes, hospitals and population centers is not considered a victory other than in the eyes of fools.

According to Khamenei, the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is not enough. A death sentence must be issued against them and those involved in war crimes.

Khamenei noted that Israel has committed war crimes, and today the resistance front, that is, the confrontation front against Israel, is expanding and will continue to expand in the future.

Khamenei added that the "crimes" committed by Israel in Lebanon and Gaza had the opposite effect, and that they actually strengthened the resistance front and the desire of young Muslims to fight.