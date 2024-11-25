The terror cell responsible for the murder of Chabad-Lubavitch emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan may not have been operating at Iran's directive, Ynet reported.

According to Ynet, it is now estimated that the terror cell did not operate at Iran's behest, but at the behest of a different terror organization - possibly Islamic Jihad or Hamas.

On Sunday, the Iranian embassy in the UAE stressed to Reuters that it "categorically rejects the allegations of Iran’s involvement in the murder of this individual."

On Sunday, the intelligence blog Intelli Times said that Iran has established a terrorist affiliate in recent years that relies on Uzbek activists of Shiite-Iranian origin, which may be responsible for the murder, Kan 11 News reported.

According to the report, the terrorist affiliate was run by a terrorist from Tajikistan by the name Muhammad Ali Burhanov, who ran Unit 400 of the Iranian Quds Force, a terrorist network that operated on the soil of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The unit's goal was to harm Jewish and Israeli targets. Such attempts have been documented in recent months.

Burhanov studied at a campus in Tehran that is also known for recruiting activists from around the world for the benefit of Iranian intelligence agencies. The affiliate he ran also included activists from the Hezbollah Brigades, the main Iranian-backed militia in Iraq.