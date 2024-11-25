The World Jewish Congress (WJC) on Sunday expressed outrage following the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates.

“The World Jewish Congress is deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic murder of Chabad Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates. We condemn this heinous act in the strongest terms and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the Jewish community in the UAE,” WJC said in a statement.

“The United Arab Emirates has emerged as a force for tolerance and coexistence in the Middle East, and we are confident that its leaders will ensure that justice is swiftly served and that such violence has no place in its society,” it added.

“The WJC stands in solidarity with the Jewish community in the Emirates and remains steadfast in our fight against antisemitism and hatred worldwide,” the statement concluded.

White House National Security Council Spokesperson Sean Savett condemned Rabbi Kogan’s murder and said, “This was a horrific crime against all those who stand for peace, tolerance, and coexistence. It was an assault as well on UAE and its rejection of violent extremism across the board.”

“The United States is working in close coordination with Israeli and UAE authorities, and we have offered all appropriate forms of support. We commend the rapid efforts of UAE authorities who now have suspects in custody. Those who carried out this crime, and anyone supporting them, must be held fully accountable,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates announced that the Emirati authorities have arrested three individuals suspected of murdering Rabbi Kogan.

The Ministry explained that upon receiving a missing person report from the victim’s family, a specialized search and investigation team was promptly assembled. This led to the discovery of the victim’s body, the identification and arrest of the perpetrators, and the initiation of the necessary legal procedures. Full details of the incident will be disclosed upon the conclusion of the investigations.