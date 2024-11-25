Jared Kushner, US President-elect Donald Trump’s son-in-law and one of the architects of the 2020 normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, reacted on Monday to the kidnapping and murder of Chabad-Lubavitch emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan, whose funeral is being held in Israel, and announced that he is donating $1 million to the Chabad in the UAE.

"Ivanka and I are saddened by the loss of Rabbi Kogan, who was senselessly murdered to stop the historic bridges he was building between Jews and Muslims in the UAE. The success of his work, in partnership with the bold and positive vision of the Emirati government, has been a shining light in the world and a strong counter to the history of division," Kushner wrote on X.

"Before World War 2, Jews and Muslims lived together throughout the Middle East in harmony for many centuries, celebrating their shared values, and the UAE is leading us back to that time," he said.

"In the UAE, people of all faiths and backgrounds thrive together in an environment of mutual understanding and respect. Ivanka and I will be donating $1 million to the Chabad of UAE and will redouble our efforts to work with the Jewish community and the country’s leadership to build a resilient, vibrant Jewish community in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. We welcome others to join us in this effort," he announced.

"The constant scapegoating of Israel and the Jewish people benefits no one, other than inept leaders who use hatred to deflect from their own shortcomings. It’s time for the world to channel its collective energy to uplift our shared goals and ambitions.

"To all who wish to aggravate these historic divides, know that your efforts only strengthen the resolve of the Jewish community to contribute to societies that respect and welcome us. History has shown that those who embrace the Jewish people benefit, and those who persecute the Jewish people ultimately face spectacular defeat.

"Let us come together from all faiths to pick up where Rabbi Kogan left off and bring his work, and the work of those building the UAE into a thriving destination of tolerance, bridge building and mutual benefit, to new heights," Kushner concluded.