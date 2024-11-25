The Adalah Center, an NGO which says it defends “the human rights of Palestinian Arab citizens of Israel and the rights of Palestinians in the occupied territories”, is blasting the opinions submitted by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Prison Service regarding the prevention of Arab MKs from visiting terrorists serving time in Israeli prisons.

MK Ahmed Tibi (Hadash-Ta'al) submitted a petition to the Supreme Court through the Adalah Center demanding that MKs be allowed to meet with terrorist prisoners. The petition was submitted after Tibi had not received a response to his requests for a year and a half to meet with terrorist Walid Daka, who has since died , and with terrorist Marwan Barghouti.

By order of the Supreme Court, the Shin Bet and the Israel Prison Service were required to submit in writing their reasons for preventing Arab MKs from visiting Barghouti, who is serving a life sentence for his role in the murder of Jews and who has continued inciting to terrorism from his jail cell.

The Adalah Center claimed that "the opinions of the Shin Bet and the Prison Service present false claims and illogical reasoning designed to serve the current policy that seeks to isolate security prisoners."